Japan Confirms This Season's 2nd Bird Flu Outbreak

Kagoshima, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, said Saturday that an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic has been confirmed at a chicken farm in the city of Izumi.

It is the second time that a bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in Japan this season.

All of some 38,500 chickens at the farm will be culled to prevent the spread of the bird flu virus.

A livestock hygiene service center of the prefectural government received a report on Friday that a group of chickens was found dead at the farm.

After bird flu infections were confirmed in a simplified test, the virus was found likely to be highly pathogenic through a genetic test.

