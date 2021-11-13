Japan Confirms This Season's 2nd Bird Flu Outbreak
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Kagoshima, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, said Saturday that an outbreak of avian influenza believed to be highly pathogenic has been confirmed at a chicken farm in the city of Izumi.
It is the second time that a bird flu outbreak has been confirmed in Japan this season.
All of some 38,500 chickens at the farm will be culled to prevent the spread of the bird flu virus.
A livestock hygiene service center of the prefectural government received a report on Friday that a group of chickens was found dead at the farm.
After bird flu infections were confirmed in a simplified test, the virus was found likely to be highly pathogenic through a genetic test.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]