389 Afghan Evacuees Arrived in Japan since Taliban Takeover

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--In the three months since the Islamist group Taliban took control of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Aug. 15, evacuations of Afghans who worked for Japan and their family members have progressed thanks to Qatar's cooperation.

Of local staff members of the Japanese Embassy in Kabul and the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and their family members who wished to leave the strife-torn country, 389 have arrived in Japan so far, government sources said.

Cooperation by the Qatari government, which has close relations with the Taliban, allowed Japan to fly evacuees from Afghanistan.

"It's natural to provide maximum support to local staff members who worked with Japanese people," Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference on Friday. "We will do what it takes to support evacuations."

Amid growing tensions in Afghanistan in August, 12 Japanese staff members of the embassy evacuated from the country, but a total of some 500 local staff members of the embassy and JICA and their family members were stranded.

