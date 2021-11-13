Japan Confirms 202 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 202 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 83, down by four from Friday. One death among COVID-19 patients was confirmed.

In Tokyo alone, the number of new infection cases stood at 24, down by five from a week before.

There were 10 severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, up by two from Friday. No deaths were confirmed in Tokyo.

The latest seven-day average of new infection cases in the Japanese capital came to 24.4, up 20.2 pct from a week earlier.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]