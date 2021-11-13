Tokyo Confirms 24 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 24 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by five from a week before.
No new deaths related to the virus were confirmed in the Japanese capital.
The seven-day average of new infection cases came to 24.4, up 20.2 pct from a week earlier.
The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 10, up by two from Friday.
