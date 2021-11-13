Families Renew Resolve to Realize Abductees' Return from N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago on Saturday called for cooperation to resolve the issue, stressing that they can never give up on their goal of bringing home their loved ones.

A gathering calling for the immediate return of the abductees was held in Tokyo with the attendance of about 800 people, including family members of the abductees, their supporters, local assembly members, prefectural governors and lawmakers. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also took part.

Efforts to rescue the abductees have been hampered by the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, said Shigeo Iizuka, 83, head of an association of families of abduction victims and brother of abductee Yaeko Taguchi.

"But we can never give up" on our goal of resolving the issue, Iizuka said.

"We want to work with all related parties as one to accelerate efforts" to realize the early return of the abductees, Iizuka added.

