Fujii Becomes Youngest Shogi Player with 4 Major Titles

Ube, Yamaguchi Pref., Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)---Teenage professional shogi player Sota Fujii became the youngest holder of four major titles on Saturday, capturing Ryuo, regarded as the most prestigious title of the chess-like traditional Japanese board game.

He is the sixth player to hold four of the eight major titles in professional shogi and the first teenager to do so. The other three titles held by Fujii are Oi, Eio and Kisei.

At 19 years and three months old, Fujii eclipsed the previous record of the youngest shogi player with four major titles set by Yoshiharu Habu at 22 years and nine months old. Habu, now 51, achieved the feat 28 years ago.

Challenger Fujii defeated titleholder Masayuki Toyoshima 4-0 in the best-of-seven Ryuo title series. The fourth match was held in Ube, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, Saturday.

"It still doesn't seem real (that I captured Ryuo)," Fujii said after Saturday's match. "It's the highest honor for me to win the top title."

