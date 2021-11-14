Over 50 Pct in Japan Exposed to False COVID-19 Vaccine Rumors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--A think tank survey showed Saturday that 56 pct of respondents in Japan said they had been exposed to unreliable information or unfounded rumors about COVID-19 vaccines.

Asked where they came across such dubious information, with multiple answers allowed, 46 pct of respondents cited the internet and 25 pct cited television programs aired by commercial broadcasters, according to the survey by the Japan Press Research Institute.

The survey asked those who were exposed to dubious information how they confirmed correct information, with multiple answers allowed. The proportion of respondents who cited TV programs stood at 48 pct, followed by social media, including Twitter, at 32 pct, online posts by experts, at 28 pct, announcements from the Japanese government, at 25 pct, conversations with family members and friends, at 24 pct and newspaper reports, at 20 pct.

Asked how they obtained information needed for deciding whether to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, 51 pct said they watched TV, 42 pct said they discussed the matter with family members and friends, 27 pct cited government announcements and 25 pct said they used newspaper reports as a reference.

The survey also asked respondents to rate the reliability of each media platform on a scale of zero to 100 points.

