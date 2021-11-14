COP26 Agrees on Phasing Down Coal Power

Newsfrom Japan

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--COP26 climate talks ended Saturday with the adoption of the Glasgow Climate Pact asking countries to "phase down" coal-fired power.

The pact adopted at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, also called for pursuing efforts to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with preindustrial times.

The conference, originally scheduled to end Friday, had to be extended for an extra day to forge an agreement on the outcome document. Although a draft for the document called on countries to "phase out" the use of coal power, China and India stood against the expression in the last minute, a move that apparently led the finalized pact to seek to "phase down" coal instead.

Specifically, the pact calls on each country to promote technological development that contributes to the shift to an energy system with limited greenhouse gas emissions, including the acceleration of efforts to phase down the use of coal that is not mitigated with technologies to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]