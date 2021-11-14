Matsuno Pledges Utmost Efforts to Bring Abductees Back Home

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Sunday that the government will make utmost efforts to bring back home as soon as possible all Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.

Matsuno, also minister in charge of the abduction issue, made the comment when he attended a rally held in the city of Niigata, central Japan, for seeking the issue's early resolution.

"We can afford no further delay," Matsuno also said.

The rally was held before Monday marks 44 years since Megumi Yokota was kidnapped by the reclusive nation at the age of 13.

Megumi's father, Shigeru, died in June last year. "We deeply regret that we were unable to allow Megumi to reunite with her father while he was alive," Matsuno said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]