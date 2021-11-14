Japan Reports 134 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 134 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday.

Two deaths were newly confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients rose by two from Saturday to 85.

In Tokyo, the number of new infection cases came to 22, up by one from a week before.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases in the Japanese capital came to 24.6, up 22.4 pct from the preceding week.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, recognized under Tokyo's own criteria, totaled 10, unchanged from Saturday. No deaths were confirmed in Tokyo.

