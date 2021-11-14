Tokyo Logs 22 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 22 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, up by one from a week before.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases came to 24.6, up 22.4 pct from the preceding week, the metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, recognized under the metropolitan government's standards, totaled 10, unchanged from Saturday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]