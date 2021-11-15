Incumbent Hiroshima Governor Yuzaki Wins 4th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki, 56, won his fourth term in office in a gubernatorial election in the western Japan prefecture on Sunday.

Yuzaki, an independent, beat two rookies--Takae Nakamura, 35, an official of the Hiroshima prefectural committee of the Japanese Communist Party who was backed by the party, and Masatoshi Tarutani, 70, an independent who is engaged in a metal recycling business.

Voter turnout stood at 34.67 pct, up from 31.09 pct in the previous gubernatorial election.

Yuzaki drew support by highlighting achievements he made during the three terms as governor and calling for a recovery in economic and social activities through the promotion of digitalization.

The number of votes won by Yuzaki stood at 707,371, by Nakamura at 65,212 and by Tarutani at 17,600.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]