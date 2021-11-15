Ex-Japanese Princess Mako, Her Husband Arrive in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Mako Komuro, a former Japanese princess, and her husband, Kei, arrived in the United States on Sunday.

Mako and Kei, both 30, departed from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda earlier in the day for New York, where Kei works for a law firm as an employee.

At Haneda airport, where about 100 members of the press were gathered, some people using the airport talked to Mako and wished her happiness. The former princess smiled and made a bow.

In 2018, Kei left Japan to study at Fordham University's law school in New York. He returned to Japan on Sept. 27 to marry Mako, the first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

After the couple got married on Oct. 26, the two lived in an apartment in Tokyo and made preparations for starting their new life in New York. They also attended the funeral of Tatsuhiko Kawashima, Mako's grandfather and professor emeritus at Gakushuin University, who died on Nov. 4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]