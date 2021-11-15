Mother Voices Hope to Reunite with Abductee Megumi Yokota

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki, Kanagawa Pref., Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Sakie Yokota, the 85-year-old mother of Megumi, who was abducted to North Korea 44 years ago, has expressed her hope to reunite with the daughter at an early date.

"I've been trying hard, but it doesn't go well. I want to see Megumi early and feel relieved," Sakie said in a recent interview with media outlets. Megumi was abducted on Nov. 15, 1977, at the age of 13.

Sakie said she prays in front of the photos of Megumi and Shigeru Yokota every morning, referring to Megumi's father who died at age 87 in June last year after spending decades trying to bring her back home.

The mother said that during the prayer she tells the two in the photos, "I will bring (Megumi) back." Sakie has been waiting for Megumi's return home to lay Shigeru's ashes to rest.

She showed a New Year's brush calligraphy work that Megumi wrote when she was in the sixth grade of elementary school and a handmade pendant necklace that the daughter gave her as a gift.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]