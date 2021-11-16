Child Care Center Security under Spotlight after Knife Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tome, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A break-in at a child care center in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, by a knife-wielding man has underlined the difficulty of crisis management at such facilities.

A 31-year-old man trespassed at a certified center for early childhood education and care in the city of Tome on the morning of Nov. 9. He was restrained by four staff members and handed over to the police, with no one injured.

The incident prompted the Miyagi prefectural government to instruct day care centers and other child care facilities in the prefecture to review their crime prevention manuals.

The intruder told investigators that he entered the child care center with an intention to kill children, and that he wanted to get the death penalty by murdering multiple people, according to investigative sources.

"We're glad it did not turn into a worse incident," a senior official at the Miyagi prefectural police said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]