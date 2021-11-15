Japan Confirms 1,262 New Coronavirus Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,262 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down from the preceding week's 1,350.

The total number of infection cases confirmed in the country, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 1,725,853 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

Japan's cumulative death toll from the virus stood at 18,338, up by 17 from a week earlier. The weekly fatalities were down from 42 in the prior week.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest cumulative number of COVID-19 cases, at 381,968. Osaka in western Japan came second, at 202,899, followed by Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 169,070.

