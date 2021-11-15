Ohtani Happy for Accolades in 2021 MLB Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani expressed delight Monday over winning multiple awards for his 2021 season in Major League Baseball.

"I'm happy that what I've done this year is being highly evaluated," Ohtani, 27, who is a finalist for the American League Most Valuable Player award, said at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

The Los Angeles Angels star has so far been given the Silver Slugger Award as the top designated hitter in the American League and the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award. He was also voted overall Player of the Year.

Ohtani shined as both a pitcher and a batter in back-to-back days during his fourth season in the MLB. He notched 46 home runs, the third most in the American League. As a pitcher, he racked up nine wins.

He returned to Japan at the end of last month and appeared at the press conference after a two-week quarantine.

