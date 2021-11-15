Japan, U.S. Agree to Start Talks to Review Extra Steel Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo agreed Monday to start talks for reviewing additional U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Japan.

Japan is seeking a swift lifting of the tariffs, and the two sides are expected to launch detailed working-level talks soon.

In 2018, under the administration of then President Donald Trump, the United States introduced additional tariffs of 25 pct on steel and 10 pct on aluminum, citing national security reasons.

The United States and the European Union agreed late last month to ease U.S. import restrictions on EU steel and aluminum.

"Japan, the United States and other willing nations should work together to build a free and fair economic order in the Indo-Pacific region," Hagiuda said at the start of at a meeting with Raimondo in Tokyo. Raimondo replied that she hopes to strengthen the two countries' economies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]