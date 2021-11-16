Nippon Ishin to Donate Oct. Allowances for Lower House Members

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka/Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) plans to donate the October allowances paid to House of Representatives lawmakers to cover document, communications, transport and lodging costs, it has been learned.

Each member of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is given 1 million yen in such allowances every month, regardless of the number of days in the month in which he or she is in office.

The move by Nippon Ishin comes as the major opposition party believes that getting citizens' understanding would be difficult if lawmakers newly elected in the Oct. 31 Lower House poll and those who recaptured seats on the chamber in the election after previously losing them receive the October allowances in full although they were in office as Lower House members for only one day in the month.

Nippon Ishin will collect the full October allowances from these Lower House members of the party as "special party fees." Party members who were re-elected in the general election will be asked to give up half of the monthly allowances, or 500,000 yen, as they had been working as lawmakers until the dissolution of the lower chamber on Oct. 14.

"Lower House lawmakers didn't use the (October) allowances, so it is wrong for them to pocket the money," Nippon Ishin head Ichiro Matsui, also mayor of the western city of Osaka, told reporters at the Osaka city office Monday. "We want the money to reach people who are struggling due to the novel coronavirus crisis and those in disaster-hit areas," he said. The party has yet to decide where to donate the collected allowances.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]