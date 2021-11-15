Kishida Resolved to Achieve Nuclear-Free World

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida voiced his resolve on Monday to achieve a nuclear-free world.

In a meeting with Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Kishida relayed his determination to take the initiative in international efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons.

The two affirmed the importance of attaining meaningful results at a review conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, next January.

Kishida noted that not one nuclear-weapon state has joined the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which came into force January this year.

Reiterating Japan's reluctance to join the treaty, Kishida said that as the world's only atomic-bombed country Japan should work for getting nuclear powers involved in the treaty.

