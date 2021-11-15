Japan Logs 79 New COVID-19 Cases, Fewest This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 79 new COVID-19 infection cases on Monday, the lowest daily count this year.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients in the country was unchanged from the previous day at 85. One new death linked to the novel coronavirus was reported.

In Tokyo, seven new infection cases were recorded. The daily count was the lowest this year in the Japanese capital, standing below the previous 2021 low of nine, recorded on Nov. 1.

No new death was confirmed among infected people in Tokyo.

According to the metropolitan government, the seven-day average of daily new infection cases grew 7.5 pct from a week before to 23. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Sunday at 10.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]