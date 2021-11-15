Ohtani Happy for Accolades in 2021 MLB Season

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani expressed delight Monday over winning multiple awards for his 2021 season in Major League Baseball.

"I'm grateful. I'm happy that what I've done this season is being highly evaluated," Ohtani, 27, who is one of the three finalists for the American League's Most Valuable Player award, said at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

The Los Angeles Angels star has so far received the Silver Slugger Award as the top designated hitter in the league and the MLB Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award. He was also voted overall Player of the Year. "I'll prepare for the next season so that I can get more such awards," he said.

Ohtani shone as both a pitcher and a batter during his fourth season in the MLB. He notched 46 home runs, the third most in the league, marked a batting average of .257 and scored 100 runs batted in. As a pitcher, he recorded nine wins and two losses.

"I began the season thinking that I would play in games where I felt I could play, while communicating with the manager," Ohtani said at the press conference, which lasted about an hour. "I was able to do this throughout the season, and it was nice to learn I could do so as this will help next year." When asked about how he prepared himself mentally, he said: "I was blessed to have had games to play in which I could see the results, good or bad. Even including times when I was feeling down, I think it was a good year overall."

