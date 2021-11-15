Japan to Allow 6-Month Interval for COVID-19 Booster Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry decided Monday that the third shots of Pfizer Inc.'s novel coronavirus vaccine will be administered to people who have had their last shots six months before, at the discretion of local governments.

But in principle, the booster shots will be administered at least eight months after the second shots.

The ministry also decided to administer the booster shots to all willing people aged 18 and older free of charge as "temporary vaccinations" under the Immunization Act.

The plans were approved by a ministry expert panel the same day.

The booster shots will be administered from next month, and the period for administering the third shots will be prolonged from until February 2022 to until September the same year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]