G-7 Foreign Ministers Mull Meeting with ASEAN Counterparts

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major industrial countries are planning to hold an extended in-person meeting of foreign ministers and their counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in early December in Britain, Japanese government sources said Monday.

Participants of the meeting, which will come against the backdrop of China's growing political and military influence, are expected to share their views on realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Britain, which holds the G-7 presidency this year, is making arrangements to host the meeting in Liverpool, northern England, according to the sources.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is considering participating in the meeting after adjustments to his parliamentary schedule. It would be his first foreign visit since he took office earlier this month.

In June, the leaders of the G-7 countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States--and the European Union said at their meeting in Cornwall, southwestern England, stressed the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo Pacific based on the rule of law.

