Japan Relieved at COP26 Agreement on Coal Power

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and electric power industry are relieved to see the COP26 climate pact urge countries to "phase down" instead of "phase out" the use of coal-fired thermal power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Japan plans to continue utilizing coal-fired thermal power while trying to reduce its dependence on coal and suspend or abolish low-efficiency power plants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Monday.

The country relies heavily on coal-fired thermal power, which accounts for about 30 pct of its electricity source. The climate pact, adopted in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday after two weeks of U.N. talks, is "consistent with Japanese policy," Matsuno said.

Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504> plans to continue using coal to some extent as a supplement to renewable energy sources to ensure stable power supply.

"Coal-fired thermal power plays a key role for us in trying to expand the use of renewable energy to the maximum," the company said.

