Japan to Give Strong Aid to Help Smaller Firms' Wage Hikes

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to provide "strong aid" to small and midsize companies making efforts to revamp businesses and improve productivity to realize wage hikes, a draft of its economic stimulus package showed Monday.

The aid program is aimed at accelerating the wealth redistribution policy of the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The government is scheduled to adopt the economic package on Friday.

According to the draft, the government will continue its Go To Eat campaign supporting eateries hit by the novel coronavirus crisis and projects to assist event organizers and shopping streets until around next year's Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May, while looking at infection situations.

The economic package will stress the government's plan to promote both economic growth and wealth redistribution, saying that it is "important to achieve growth equivalent to those of other advanced nations and make a full jump start on strengthening people's purchasing power," according to the draft.

