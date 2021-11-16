Japan's "Fugaku" Tops 4 Supercomputer Rankings for 4th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Riken said Tuesday that the "Fugaku" supercomputer, jointly operated by entities including the Japanese government-linked research institute and Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, has topped four global rankings for the fourth consecutive time.

The supercomputer's performance stands at around 442 petaflops, or quadrillions of floating-point operations per second. Fugaku defended first place in the TOP 500, industrial use, artificial intelligence and big data analysis supercomputer ranking categories.

Work to develop Fugaku as the successor to the K supercomputer began in 2014.

Starting full operations in March this year, Fugaku has so far been used for such purposes as searching for COVID-19 treatments and simulating the spread of droplets related to the novel coronavirus, as well as forecasting sudden torrential rain.

In the biannual TOP 500 supercomputer ranking, announced in June and November, the Earth Simulator of the state-backed Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, or JAMSTEC, claimed the No. 1 spot for five times in a row from June 2002. The K supercomputer topped the ranking for two consecutive times--in June 2011 and November the same year.

