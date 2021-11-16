Japan Panel OKs Large-Scale Events at Full Capacity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel on Tuesday approved the Japanese government's plan to allow large-scale events to run at full capacity on condition that COVID-19 countermeasures are taken.

At a meeting on the day, the panel gave its green light to a set of government proposals to ease behavioral restrictions related to the novel coronavirus crisis, at a time when the number of new infection cases has fallen dramatically.

The government plans to allow large events to be held at full capacity even in areas under a coronavirus state of emergency or pre-emergency if attendees have proof of vaccination or show a negative test result.

Among other things, the limit on the number of people dining together will be lifted.

"We're becoming able to reduce infection risks associated with social and economic activities" thanks to progress in vaccinations and the growing use of COVID-19 drugs, as well as infection prevention measures, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said at the meeting. The current situation "will enable us to relax the movement restrictions now in place to a certain extent," he added.

