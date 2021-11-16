Izumi to Run for Leader of Main Opposition CDP: Sources

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan policy chief Kenta Izumi has decided to run in the main opposition party's leadership election set for Nov. 30, informed sources said Tuesday.

Izumi is slated to announce his candidacy after attending a meeting on Tuesday afternoon of his intraparty group, which has about 20 members, according to the sources. He is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

Izumi, 47, a former member of the Democratic Party for the People, lost to incumbent CDP leader Yukio Edano in the September 2020 leadership election.

Edano announced his resignation after the party reduced its House of Representatives seats in the Oct. 31 general election.

Other possible candidates in the CDP leadership race include party executive Hiroshi Ogushi, 56, Junya Ogawa, 50, former parliamentary vice minister of internal affairs and communications, and Chinami Nishimura, 54, former state minister of health, labor and welfare.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]