Princess Aiko's Coming-Of-Age Ceremonies Set for Dec. 5

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Coming-of-age ceremonies for Japan's Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, who will turn 20 on Dec. 1, will take place on Dec. 5, the government said Tuesday.

The delay is due to consideration for her schoolwork. Dec. 5 falls on a Sunday.

A press conference by Princess Aiko on reaching the adult age is under consideration, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

In the morning of Dec. 5, Princess Aiko will visit the three sanctuaries at the Imperial Palace and receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown from Emperor Naruhito, according to the agency.

In the afternoon, Princess Aiko will meet Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, her grandparents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]