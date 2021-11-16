U.S. Military Official Traveled in Japan after Testing Positive

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. military official had traveled in Japan despite testing positive for COVID-19, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

The U.S. military official was confirmed infected upon arrival in Japan on Oct. 30, but traveled to the southern prefecture of Okinawa on a passenger flight, Matsuno said at a press conference.

The official's action violates the U.S. military's movement rules, Matsuno said. "We asked U.S. Forces Japan to thoroughly implement its border measures and to prevent recurrences," he said.

