Japan Mulling Extra Diet Session for 12-Day Run

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's government and Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc are considering convening an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Dec. 6 for a 12 day-run, senior LDP officials said Tuesday.

The two sides hope to ensure the enactment of a planned fiscal 2021 supplementary budget during the session and accelerate work after the session to compile a fiscal 2022 regular budget bill by year-end.

The supplementary budget will finance a new economic stimulus package to be adopted by the government Friday.

"We want to fully implement measures to support citizens' lives, including those to deal with higher crude oil prices," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a meeting of LDP executives Tuesday. "It's extremely important to put (the measures) into action swiftly for the Japanese economy."

On the extraordinary Diet session, Kishida said, "We'll give full explanations and have thorough discussions so people can understand our policy measures."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]