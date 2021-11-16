Ex-Nihon Univ. Exec, 2 Others Indicted for Breach of Trust

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors Tuesday indicted a former executive of Nihon University and two other men on breach of trust charges in connection with medical equipment procurement transactions.

Supplementary indictments were served on the 64-year-old former board member of the major Japanese private university, Tadao Inoguchi, and Masami Yabumoto, a 61-year-old former head of Kinshukai, a medical corporation based in the western city of Osaka. Tetsuya Yoshida, 50, who heads a medical equipment-linked company, was indicted without arrest.

The trio allegedly caused some 200 million yen in losses to the university over the procurement of medical equipment for the university's Itabashi Hospital in Tokyo. This boosted the university's damage caused by Inoguchi and Yabumoto to some 420 million yen.

The two have largely admitted the allegations, such as those on the flow of money related to the procurement transactions, but denied the illegality of their acts that inflicted losses on the university, informed sources said.

It was Yoshida who came up with a scheme to have a company linked to Yabumoto participate in the transactions, according to the sources.

