Izumi to Run for Leader of Main Opposition CDP

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan policy chief Kenta Izumi said Tuesday that he will run in the main opposition party's leadership election set for Nov. 30, becoming the first to announce candidacy in the leadership race.

"The main issue (in the party election) will be how to rebuild the party so it can serve the people of the country," Izumi told reporters.

He will hold a press conference on Wednesday to explain the reason for his candidacy and his policies.

The CDP leadership poll will choose the successor to incumbent leader Yukio Edano, who announced his resignation after the party saw its House of Representatives seats reduced in the Oct. 31 general election.

Izumi, 47, has been elected to the Lower House eight times from a constituency in the western prefecture of Kyoto. A former member of the Democratic Party for the People, he lost to Edano in the September 2020 leadership election.

