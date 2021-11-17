Osaka, Izumi to Run for Leader of Main Opposition CDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Seiji Osaka, a former special adviser to the prime minister, and Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan policy chief Kenta Izumi expressed on Tuesday their intention to run in the main opposition party's leadership election on Nov. 30.

Osaka, 62, who belongs to the CDP's largest intraparty group, has been elected to the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament five times from a constituency in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. He served as special adviser to the prime minister in the government led by the Democratic Party of Japan, a predecessor of the CDP.

It will be closely watched whether a third candidate will join the party leadership race.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the intraparty group decided to support Osaka as its candidate for the leadership election.

"Not only the party faces a critical moment but also Japan's politics is at a big crossroads," Osaka told reporters later. "I want to make a contribution even if only slightly."

