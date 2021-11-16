Tokyo Logs 15 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 30 new cases on the same day last week.
No new death from COVID-19 was confirmed in the Japanese capital for the fifth straight day.
The seven-day moving average of daily new cases stood at 20.9, down 9.5 pct from a week before.
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards was unchanged from the previous day at 10.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]