Japan Leads G-7 in COVID-19 Vaccination Rate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Japan has become the highest in the Group of Seven major countries, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

Japan's vaccination rate now stands at 75.5 pct, followed by 75.3 pct in Canada, according to the government.

Vaccinations for people who hope to receive doses are "expected to be basically finished within this month," Matsuno told a press conference.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]