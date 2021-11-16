S. Korea Police Chief Lands on Japan-Claimed Takeshima Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean police chief landed Tuesday on disputed Sea of Japan islands effectively controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo, police sources said.

It is the first time in 12 years that a top South Korean police official has landed on the islands, called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday evening, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said, "If the reported landing is true, it is totally unacceptable and extremely regrettable."

"We are determined to staunchly protect Japanese territory, territorial waters and airspace, and we will take resolute action," he added.

The Japanese government has lodged a protest with the South Korean government, Hayashi said.

