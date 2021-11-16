3 Found Guilty in Japan for Uploading "Fast Movies"

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A court in northeastern Japan found three people guilty on Tuesday of violating the copyright law by uploading "fast movies" to YouTube.

Sendai District Court Presiding Judge Takao Okawa said that fast movies, edited without the authorization of copyright holders to about 10 minutes long each, "could impede the development of movie culture."

The judge sentenced Kenya Takase, 25, who orchestrated the crime, to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and ordered him to pay a fine of 2 million yen. Public prosecutors had sought a prison term of two years and a fine of 2 million yen.

A man and a woman who edited the movies were both sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years. Prosecutors had demanded 18 months' imprisonment without suspension.

The three people's illegal acts "could destroy the profit structure of movies and deserve severe condemnation," Okawa said. "The amount of damage is large in light of the numbers of video views, and the result is grave."

