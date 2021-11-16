Japan Eyes Law Revision to Improve Child Protection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry presented on Tuesday a draft proposal to introduce judicial procedures to place abused children under temporary protective custody to separate them from their parents.

The draft calls for a new system in which courts, as a judicial body, will examine whether decisions by regional child counseling centers on the temporary protection of such children are appropriate.

The draft also includes a proposal to create a new qualification designed to improve the proficiency of local government workers and others to deal with child abuse cases.

The proposals were submitted to a meeting of an expert committee of the Social Security Council, which advises the health minister.

The ministry plans to finalize the proposals by the end of this year, hoping to submit legislation to revise the child welfare act to next year's ordinary session of parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]