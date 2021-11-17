After Biden-Xi Meeting, Japan Remains Vigilant against China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--While U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to promote the stable development of the bilateral relationship in their virtual meeting Tuesday, the Japanese government apparently sees that Beijing will not change its hegemonic ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

Japan welcomes dialogue between the United States and China. At the same time, Tokyo plans to continue to pursue a free and open Indo-Pacific region and enhance its defense capability.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, "Stable relations between the United States and China are very important."

"We'll continue to cooperate with the United States in various fields, and call on China to fulfil its responsibility as a great power," Matsuno said.

The virtual meeting "will not change anything," a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said, as the meeting is widely believed to have been chiefly intended to prevent unexpected trouble between the two countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]