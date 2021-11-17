Nishimura Intends to Run in CDP's Leadership Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Chinami Nishimura, former Japanese state health minister, expressed her intention Wednesday to run in the Nov. 30 leadership election for the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"I'll work hard to create a better politics," Nishimura, 54, said at a meeting of some CDP members. She is a member of a CDP group that includes former Prime Minister Naoto Kan. Some CDP members have been seeking to field a female candidate in the leadership election.

At separate press conferences, CDP policy chief Kenta Izumi, 47, and Seiji Osaka, 62, former special adviser to the prime minister, announced their candidacies for the election.

The CDP poll will choose the successor to Yukio Edano, who resigned earlier this month after the party had its seats reduced in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Izumi said, "I hope to be at the forefront of the party's reform." He unsuccessfully ran in the previous September 2020 CDP leadership election.

