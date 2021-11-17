Men Arrested for Exporting Powerful Sonar without Approval

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have arrested three men on suspicion of exporting without approval a high-performance sonar that could be repurposed for military use.

Those arrested on allegations of violating the foreign exchange law are Koshi Haraguchi, a 70-year-old former executive of Sonic Corp., a measuring device maker of Mizuho, Tokyo, and Sonic employees Toshihiro Asahara, 40, and Yoichi Shiga, 57.

The three are suspected of exporting a sonar with a measurement distance of over 5,120 meters without approval of the trade minister.

According to the arrest warrants, the device was allegedly loaded on a ship at the Port of Yokohama near Tokyo on July 1 last year and shipped to a seafood-processing company in Chile.

Sonars, which detect objects underwater by emitting sound waves, are used to measure water depth and find fish. They are installed on fishing boats.

