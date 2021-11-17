Japan Pandemic Nurses to Get 4,000-Yen Wage Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to raise the monthly wages of nurses working at medical facilities that treat novel coronavirus patients by 4,000 yen from next February to September, it was learned Wednesday.

The plan is expected to be included in the government's economic package to be finalized on Friday.

The government will decide whether to raise the wages of such nurses from next October onward during the work of drawing up its budget for fiscal 2022, to be conducted at the end of this year.

The administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is pushing for a wage hike for nurses, caregivers and nursery workers as part of his initiative to create a "positive cycle of growth and distribution."

The government has already decided to increase the monthly wages of caregivers and nursery workers by around 3 pct, or 9,000 yen, per month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]