Man Killed in 89-Year-Old Driver's Crash in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

Osakasayama, Osaka Pref., Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A car crashed into a supermarket in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, on Wednesday, leaving an elderly man dead and two women severely injured, police and fire department officials said.

Osaka prefectural police arrested the 89-year-old driver of the car, Takashi Yokoyama, a resident of the city of Osakasayama, on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury.

Yokoyama told investigators that he mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal in a panic after his car began to move slowly, according to the police. He received no major injury in the incident that occurred around noon (3 a.m. GMT.).

He took his wife to the supermarket in Osakasayama, stayed alone in the car and suddenly started the car when his wife came back. The car approached the supermarket, backed up, advanced again and crashed into the supermarket, according to the police.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]