Japan Pump Prices Fall for 1st Time in 11 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Retail gasoline prices in Japan fell for the first time in 11 weeks as of Monday but remained elevated on high crude oil prices, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The average retail price of regular gasoline dropped 0.1 yen from a week earlier to 168.9 yen per liter.

The ministry said that the average price of kerosene, chiefly used in heaters, rose for the 11th straight week, gaining 1 yen to 1,950 yen per 18 liters.

