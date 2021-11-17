3-Way Race Expected for CDP Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The upcoming leadership race for the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is expected to center around three candidates--Kenta Izumi, Seiji Osaka and Chinami Nishimura.

Izumi, 47, CDP policy chief, and Osaka, 62, former special adviser to the prime minister, separately announced their candidacies for the Nov. 30 election on Wednesday.

Nishimura, 54, former state minister of health, labor and welfare, expressed her intention to run in the leadership contest the same day.

The successor to former leader Yukio Edano faces the challenge of rebuilding the party following its loss in the Oct. 31 election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

Izumi joined the CDP upon the merger of the old party of the same name and the former Democratic Party for the People last year. He has the backing of the roughly 20 members of the intraparty group of which he is a core member.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]