MOX Fuel from France Delivered to Central Japan N-Plant

Takahama, Fukui Pref., Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A ship carrying plutonium-uranium mixed oxide, or MOX, fuel made in France arrived at the port of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s <9503> Takahama nuclear power station in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday morning.

Kansai Electric landed the fuel and moved it into the plant the same day.

It was the first shipment of MOX fuel from overseas to Japan since September 2017. The ship left the French port of Cherbourg on Sept. 9 Japan time.

The MOX fuel, a mixture of plutonium extracted from spent nuclear fuel and uranium, was produced by a group company of French nuclear energy giant Orano.

This time, Kansai Electric received 16 fuel assemblies contained in two transport vessels.

