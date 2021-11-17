Tokyo Logs 27 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 27 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, up by two from a week before.

Two new COVID-19 fatalities were reported, the metropolitan government said.

The seven-day average of daily new positive cases came to 21.1, down 8.7 pct.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 10, unchanged from Tuesday.

Across Japan, new positive cases totaled 204 on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]