Governor in Office for Over 25 Years Not to Seek 8th Term

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Masanori Tanimoto, governor of Ishikawa Prefecture, who has been in office for more than 25 years, has said that he will not run for an eighth term as the head of the central Japan prefecture, due to his old age.

"For 27 years, I have devoted myself to establishing land, sea and air transportation networks serving as the foundations for (Ishikawa residents') exchanges (with people in other prefectures)," Tanimoto, 76, said at a press conference at the prefectural government office in Kanazawa, Ishikawa's capital, Wednesday.

"The work has almost been completed, and I fulfilled a certain role," he added. Tanimoto is now in the seventh term, the most among the country's 47 prefectural governors. His current term is slated to end in March 2022.

During his long tenure, Tanimoto, among other things, worked for the extension of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line to Kanazawa.

Former Japanese education minister Hiroshi Hase, 60, also a former House of Representatives lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in July this year expressed his intention to run in the upcoming Ishikawa gubernatorial election. Others, including Kanazawa Mayor Yukiyoshi Yamano, 59, are also believed to be interested in joining the race.

